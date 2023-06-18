Beyon Cyber, a part of the Beyon Group and a leading regional provider of cybersecurity services based in Bahrain, has entered into a strategic MoU with Injazat, a leader in digital transformation and IT solutions, headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

This strategic partnership aims to combine Injazat's digital transformation expertise with Beyon Cyber's advanced cybersecurity solutions and managed services, to deliver holistic and cutting-edge digital offerings to clients in the UAE and across the region, said the statement from the Bahrain group.

Beyon Cyber delivers Cyber security services in Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia in addition to Maldives, Jordan, and Channel Islands.

The collaboration between Beyon Cyber and Injazat marks an important milestone in the regional cybersecurity and digital transformation landscape, it stated.

By merging Injazat's and Beyon Cyber’s experience and expertise in delivering secure digital services, both entities would be able to offer a unique value proposition to customers and enable collaboration on large scale business opportunities across the region, it added.

This partnership also opens opportunities in new international markets and facilitates the extension of Beyon Cyber's advanced cybersecurity offerings, notably their industry-leading managed detection and response services, to Injazat's extensive customer base in the UAE and beyond, remarked Sheikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa, CEO at Beyon Cyber after signing the deal with Ali Nimer, the CCO at Injazat at the Conrad Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration between Beyon Cyber and Injazat signifies a shared dedication to empower organizations to embrace digital transformation securely, stated Sheikh Khalid.

"By combining our joint expertise, we will not only be able to expand our reach to new markets but also deliver enhanced value to our customers through fully integrated digital solutions and managed security services that address the unique challenges faced by businesses today," he noted.

"Injazat, an industry recognized market leader in digital transformation, known for deep industry knowledge, is poised to leverage Beyon Cyber's state-of-the-art cybersecurity services to enhance its offerings," he added.

Nimer said Injazat's combined expertise with Beyon Cyber expands the group's portfolio, enhances scalability and agility, taps into a wider customer base, and strengthens its value proposition.

"This partnership reflects Injazat’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional cybersecurity services, and we are confident that this collaboration will drive significant commercial success and reinforce our position as a key player in the GCC region’s cybersecurity market," he added.

