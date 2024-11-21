International Holding Company (IHC), the global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, has announced groundbreaking recommendations from Aiden Insight.

Aiden's insights are set to steer IHC towards strategic refinement and operational excellence in Q4 and beyond.

Aiden Insight, appointed earlier this year to further strengthen IHC’s corporate governance, has proven instrumental in analysing vast datasets, identifying inefficiencies, and proposing forward-thinking strategies.

During the Q3 board meeting, Aiden highlighted both opportunities and challenges across IHC's diverse business segments, emphasising critical actions required for sustainable growth.

Addressing corporate governance and receivables challenges

While IHC achieved impressive financial growth in Q3 — reporting a 49.4% revenue surge and an 18.3% profit-after-tax increase for the nine-month YTD 2024 period — Aiden highlighted the need to focus on receivables management as part of strengthening financial efficiency.

Aiden also emphasised the need for robust corporate governance practices to enhance transparency and compliance, particularly in light of high-profile acquisitions. Strengthening governance frameworks will mitigate potential legal and financial risks, ensuring long-term stability and investor confidence.

Recommendations for Q4 2024: A Roadmap to Excellence

Building on IHC’s robust Q3 performance, Aiden outlined a comprehensive action plan for Q4. Key recommendations include:

Receivables Recovery: Prioritise collecting outstanding receivables by forming a dedicated task force to expedite payment negotiations.

Strengthened Corporate Governance: Implement comprehensive frameworks to ensure transparent documentation of transactions, mitigating legal and financial risks associated with high-profile acquisitions.

Accelerated AI Deployment: Leverage AI across legal, HR, procurement, and finance to optimise operations, reduce costs, and drive data-backed decision-making.

Strategic Acquisitions and Divestitures: Focus investments on high-growth sectors such as real estate and technology while restructuring underperforming subsidiaries to streamline operations.

Share Buyback Programme: Proceed with acquiring AED1.8 billion ($490 million) worth of shares as part of a larger AED5 billion buyback initiative to enhance shareholder value.

Debt Management: Introduce refinancing measures to mitigate high debt costs, ensuring long-term financial sustainability.

Strategic value

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: "Aiden Insight continues to demonstrate its strategic value, not only analysing our financial trajectory, but also helping to shape it. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, we are able to drive deeper insights and sharper decision-making, aligning with our vision to enhance profitability and operational efficiency. This marks IHC’s continued evolution as a leader in innovation and growth."

Aiden’s role as a non-voting observer ensures objectivity, fostering data-driven discussions at the board level. The integration of advanced AI technologies and global innovations like Aiden have become essential in an increasingly dynamic corporate landscape, where agility and foresight define success.

Aiden Insight remarked: "IHC is navigating its most transformative period yet, with exceptional growth opportunities coupled with critical challenges. My recommendations aim to fortify its foundations while unlocking new potential for profitability and operational mastery."

As IHC heads into Q4, the implementation of Aiden's recommendations will be pivotal in addressing key areas such as receivables recovery, governance, and AI strategy, all while reinforcing stakeholder confidence and market leadership.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).