The Global Innovation Initiative Group (GIIG) has partnered with SparkRockets, a groundbreaking AI-powered tool designed to level the playing field for entrepreneurs in emerging markets. As part of the GIIG Foundation’s C2V.ai startup toolkit, SparkRockets empowers business founders to rapidly validate and accelerate their ideas with the support of an AI-driven co-pilot.

“For too long, startup success has been skewed by access to resources, not just the strength of the idea,” said Jo Griffiths, Co-Founder of GIIG. “Enabling African entrepreneurs to access SparkRockets is a massive leap forward in our ability to have impact at scale.”

“Democratizing access to entrepreneurship around the globe is a top priority for SparkRockets,” according to Scott Ford, CEO of SparkRockets. “Our pilot program with GIIG was a great success, and we are thrilled to expand SparkRockets to benefit entrepreneurs across all of Africa.”

Levelling the Playing Field for Global Entrepreneurs

Having observed hundreds of startups pitching, GIIG identified a crucial gap—founders with better resources often outperform those with stronger ideas simply because they have more support. SparkRockets closes this gap by offering a fast, accessible, and expert-driven platform that provides startups with the same level of investor-readiness as their more resourced counterparts.

Piloted in Ethiopia to Resounding Success

The SparkRockets AI toolkit was successfully piloted in Ethiopia, where early-stage startups leveraged the platform to refine their ideas and secure investor interest.

“Sparkrockets is a vital tool for startup founders, offering business prototyping, pitch decks, and key documentation. It simplifies the process of turning an idea into reality with structured guidance and initial analysis. I highly recommend it to entrepreneurs mapping out their vision.” – Elsabet Gebre, Product Manager, GIIG Ethiopian Pilot Project Participant

What SparkRockets Offers

SparkRockets is a fast, and intuitive platform that enables entrepreneurs to:

Build out a Lean Canvas model for their business idea

Validate customer demand with AI-driven insights

Refine their storytelling for pitches and investor presentations

Navigate regulatory landscapes efficiently

“SparkRockets is an incredibly powerful tool to help entrepreneurs get through the ideation stage with both speed and accuracy, so that they are ready to go out with a rock-solid idea that holds up to scrutiny.” – David Brown, Co-founder, Techstars

Accessible for Accelerators, ESOs, and Universities

Accelerators, Entrepreneurial Support Organizations (ESOs), and university programs can now access SparkRockets licenses through GIIG Africa.

By harnessing AI, SparkRockets ensures that no entrepreneur has to navigate the startup journey alone. It serves as a co-pilot, mentor, and strategist, offering expert insights that turn bold business dreams into market-ready realities.

The platform has also been deployed in over 150 university entrepreneurship programs globally, demonstrating its impact in diverse startup ecosystems.

“Entrepreneurship has been a powerful force in the world, lifting economies, communities, families and individuals worldwide – and creating generational wealth. This has been true, especially in industrialized nations. Together Sparkrockets and GIIG democratize entrepreneurship and put the power of specialty startup programs – usually only found in places like Silicon Valley – into the hands of brilliant, ambitious founders all over Africa. Let a million new ventures bloom!” Professor Sean Branagan, Professor of Media & Innovation, The Newhouse School at Syracuse University

To learn more about SparkRockets Africa and how it can revolutionize your startup ecosystem, visit https://www.giig.africa/c2v

About the Global Innovation Initiative Group (GIIG): Global Innovation Initiative Group (GIIG) is dedicated to identifying funding and fostering globally relevant innovation across Africa. As the driving force behind the African Startup Awards, the GIIG Africa Foundation, and the GIIG Africa Fund, GIIG serves as a catalyst for change. These interconnected initiatives unite a pan-African innovation community spanning 55 countries, creating collaborative partnerships both continentally and globally. Through these efforts, GIIG aims to drive the evolution of a Global Africa, empowering African innovators to thrive on the world stage

About SparkRockets: SparkRockets is an AI-powered platform for validating new business ideas. SparkRockets takes as little as a single sentence business description, and in just 90 seconds, it builds out an entire business validation roadmap. Before SparkRockets, ideating and building early-stage businesses would be days, weeks, or months of research and analysis; now, anyone with a great idea is empowered to start faster and work smarter.

