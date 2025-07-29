RIYADH — The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been ranked as the world’s most valuable and fastest-growing sovereign wealth fund brand for 2025, according to leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.



It marks the second consecutive year the Saudi sovereign wealth fund tops the global list.



PIF’s brand was valued at $1.2 billion this year, an 11% increase compared to 2024. The fund received an A+ brand strength rating, placing it second globally with a score of 62.9, and seventh in terms of assets under management (AUM) relative to brand value — the only sovereign fund to rank in the top ten in that category.



According to Brand Finance’s annual report on sovereign wealth funds and asset managers, PIF achieved the fastest brand growth rate in 2025.



The report credits this momentum to PIF’s expanding asset base, positive performance of Saudi portfolio companies, and the maturation of key projects.



The fund’s communications efforts and commitment to creating long-term impact also contributed to its brand strength.



The Brand Finance ranking, launched in 2024, aims to help organizations understand the value of their brand and how it contributes to overall business performance.



It evaluates brand strength based on stakeholder perceptions, financial outcomes, and non-financial benefits such as attracting investment, talent, or media attention.



David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said PIF exemplifies the branding power of high-impact investments, particularly in international sports.



“PIF stands out through major initiatives such as its transformation of Newcastle United into a competitive football club, as well as sponsorships in golf, tennis, and electric motor racing,” Haigh said.



PIF continues to focus on achieving its strategic goals of generating sustainable returns and driving economic transformation in Saudi Arabia. It is also among the most influential global investors in shaping future economic sectors.



In addition to its brand recognition, PIF ranked first globally in governance, sustainability, and resilience (GSR) performance and commitment, sharing the top spot with a 100% score among 200 sovereign investors in a 2025 report by Global SWF.



The fund holds strong credit ratings, with Moody’s assigning it an “Aa3” with a stable outlook, and Fitch giving it an “A+” rating, also with a stable outlook.

