BRUSSELS- Germany's decision to indefinitely suspend Gazprom's GAZP.MM Nord Stream 2 pipeline does not affect gas prices, European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday.

"There is no gas in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What has been stopped is the approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that it needs in order to get into operation, which means stopping the approval process can have no effect on gas prices," Vestager told a news conference.

"We stand fully by the German authorities," she said.

