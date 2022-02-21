PHOTO
Speaking at the International Petroleum Technology Conference in Riyadh, Ahmed Mousa Al-Zahrani, TAQA chairman, said: “We continue to realize TAQA 2021 strategy to expand well services offering and become a leading international services and equipment provider.
He said the acquisition will complete TAQA’s portfolio and fill the well completions gap the company had.
Commenting on the acquisition, Tendeka CEO Brad Baker said: “TAQA will not only immediately strengthen our capabilities in the key Middle East region, but also bring investment for our future growth.”
