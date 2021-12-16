PHOTO
Riyadh – The board of Almarai Company has approved a plan to invest in a branded local beef category with an initial value of SAR 250 million.
To be financed from Almarai's operating cashflows, the investment plan aims to build a new end-to-end production plant from a slaughterhouse to a butchery delivering retail ready-packaged branded meat, according to a recent bourse filing.
The company will benefit from its young cattle supply and the route to market infrastructure to achieve the plan, subject to the approval of several regulatory authorities.
Source: Mubasher
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.