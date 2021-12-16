Riyadh – The board of Almarai Company has approved a plan to invest in a branded local beef category with an initial value of SAR 250 million.

To be financed from Almarai's operating cashflows, the investment plan aims to build a new end-to-end production plant from a slaughterhouse to a butchery delivering retail ready-packaged branded meat, according to a recent bourse filing.

The company will benefit from its young cattle supply and the route to market infrastructure to achieve the plan, subject to the approval of several regulatory authorities.