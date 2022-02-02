



The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has signed an agreement with Siemens to provide smart building services for SABBs new headquarters, making the 30-storey tower a model of digitally enabled efficiency, comfort, and sustainability.



SABB selected Siemens to supply the services at SABB Tower in Riyadh. The Siemens solution includes a workplace experience platform with an employee app, an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network, systems integration and energy analytics.



The agreement supports SABBs aspirations of becoming a fully digitally enabled bank, making operations at SABB Tower more efficient and enhancing employees productivity and well-being. The end result will be an employee-centric and energy-efficient design that can become a model for other buildings in the Kingdom.



Our ambition is to become Saudi Arabias leading, digitally enabled bank and most sought-after employer, and smart building services from Siemens will help us realize this goal, said Tony Cripps, Managing Director, SABB. This project will enhance our employee experiences while delivering actionable data about our headquarters and improving operational results.



Siemens looks forward to putting workplace technology in the hands of SABBs employees and facility managers and connecting them in real time to the physical and digital worlds around them, said Eng. Ahmed Hawsawi, CEO of Siemens Saudi Arabia. With our holistic approach to integrating smart technologies, well create a simple, efficient, user-friendly and secure environment for the banks staff and clients.