While talking at the Real Estate Future Forum on Feb. 23 in Riyadh, David Grover, chief executive of the building group revealed that the company is aiming to install EV charging stations in their residential properties, as more people are opting for hybrid cars.

He also talked about his plans to install solar power to fuel electric vehicles.

During the speech, he also detailed the challenges faced by the company in Saudi Arabia.

According to Grover, the limited supply of sustainable materials and the high demand for them from other gigaprojects are slowing down their projects in Saudi Arabia.

According to Grover, their availability is part of a variety of challenges experienced by the construction sector related to supply chain and logistics.

ROSHN's ongoing project in Saudi Arabia is Sedra, a 30,000-home development spread across an area of 20 million square meters north of Riyadh, south of King Khalid Airport.