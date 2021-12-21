The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has announced the completion of the construction and civil works of the Riyadh Metro while the overall completion of the project has reached 92 per cent, said a report.

A mammoth infrastructure project, Riyadh Metro boasts 85 railway stations, apart from six major metro lines that have been established to cover the capital city of Riyadh from all directions. There will also be a network of buses and all these cover an area of 1800 km, reported The Saudi Gazette, citing a senior official.

More than 80 percent of the works linked to the railway stations and 350 km of rail roads across the city have been completed clocking 40,000 safe working hours, stated Hossam Al Qurashi, the advisor at the Commission, after an inspection tour of the project site and a trial of one of the metro trains.

Riyadh Metro has taken delivery of more than 180 trains which are on trial run. The experimental operation of the trains has reached advanced stages, during which the trains had crossed about 2 million km on all tracks,

The metro project is part of the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project, which consists of trains and buses.

Al Quraishi said that preparations are underway to start operation of buses in the city. It will start receiving passengers in the first quarter of 2022, he added.

Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).