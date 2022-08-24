UAE - Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has announced an exclusive “Lease with Ease” deal for fleet customers.

The Nissan Urvan is the quintessential partner that will assist you in transporting cargo and people, as well as take your business on the road. With extensive range of models to choose from, all engineered and built to deliver on your needs, the Urvan is a functional powerhouse that comes equipped with Nissan’s high-performance, in-line 4-cylinder QR25DE petrol engine, boasting class-leading fuel efficiency, and exceptional environment-friendly performance.

As part of this new offer, Nissan Urvan cars can be leased for as low as AED1,999 ($544) per month excluding VAT, while Nissan Urvan with refrigeration can be leased for just AED2,399 per month plus VAT. In addition to periodic service, maintenance, insurance and registration, this exclusive leasing offer also entails consumable replacements for tires at every 60,000-kilometer and batteries, replacement vehicle during servicing, door-step delivery, and full manufacturer’s warranty.

Arabian Automobiles seeks to make it possible for businesses to update their fleets every few years by replacing their current models with ones equipped with the latest innovations, like the Urvan with refrigeration, without the hassle of selling existing vehicles.

The company is further enticing individuals and businesses through cost-effective measures and a fully recoverable VAT if the vehicle’s sole purpose is for business. Additionally, the company introduced conveniently priced, low monthly instalments to ease the financial burden towards exploring Nissan’s new makes and models.

Customers can return the vehicle(s) to Nissan or renew the lease, thus avoiding the worry associated with re-sale value or the actual sale of the vehicle.

