Tesla is recalling 125,227 vehicles in the U.S. due to a malfunction in its seat belt warning system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The regulator said the vehicles failed to comply with the federal safety requirements, as their seat belt warning light and audible chime may not get activated as intended when the driver is unbelted.

The recall affects certain vehicle models such as 2012-2024 Model S, 2015-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y.

Tesla will release an over-the-air software update to fix the issue, NHTSA said.

