RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced that it will allow commercial establishments and e-stores in Saudi Arabia to give 2-week special discount for consumers on the occasion of the 94th National Day. The discount period will be from September 16 to September 30, 2024.



Commercial firms and e-stores can apply electronically for the seasonal discount licenses via: sales.mc.gov.sa. The electronic application aims to enable commercial establishments and e-stores to obtain discount licenses easily, print them and show them to the consumer. These discount days will not be counted in the previously allotted total annual number of days for discount sales.



The ministry noted that consumers can verify the legality and validity of the discounts by scanning the barcode appearing in the discount license with a mobile camera to show him all data related to the discounts, including the type and percentage of discounts, their duration, in addition to the establishment's data.



The ministry reiterated that its officials will continue inspection tours of commercial establishments and e-stores in all regions across the Kingdom to verify the legality of discounts and monitor the compliance of the regulations issued by it in this regard.

