Doha – Nesto Group is thrilled to announce the signing of an agreement with The Commercial Avenue to establish its first hypermarket in Doha. This flagship store will span an impressive 180,000 square feet across two floors, offering customers an exceptional shopping experience with high-quality products at competitive prices. The grand opening is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.

The agreement was formalized by Mr. Sandeep Rajagopal, Head of Project & Infrastructure at Nesto Group, and Mr. Abdulla Abdulrazaiq Haidar, CEO of The Commercial Avenue. The signing ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Mr. Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chairman of the Board at The Commercial Avenue; Mr. Sharfuddeen MTK, Group Finance Controller; Mr. Rashid Aramam, Head of Buying; Mr. Muhammed Nizar, Executive Officer Projects from Nesto Group; along with Mr. Ahmed Tallat Elbanna, Head of Sales, and Mr. Nasser Al Emadi, Property Manager from The Commercial Avenue.

With a substantial investment of 2 billion Qatari Riyals, Nesto Group is poised to open a total of 10 hypermarkets in Qatar by 2026, with four projects currently in the pipeline. The group remains committed to enhancing the retail landscape across the GCC, delivering world-class shopping experiences to customers.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).