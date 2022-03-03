Dubai parents put a premium on fashion, not just for themselves but also for their babies. That is why consumption in baby fashion — a growing market in the UAE has taken off in recent years.

LIORE’e, a New York-based baby accessories designer brand established in 2017, understands that better than any brand out there and is preparing to launch its new collection to the Dubai market this month.

The new collection will complement the already well-known and acclaimed brand’s babies accessories such as pearl and rhinestone-accented pacifiers, pacifier clips, bottle tops, tiny toddler shoes, matching headbands, and many more.

The company is the brainchild of Daniella Zoharetz, who was inspired by the lack of clothing options for newborns available when she had her child. Daniella wanted something exclusive, something that would stand out and of premium quality. For lack of options, she decided to create something unique herself. After almost five years in business, the brand has won over thousands of loyal patrons, celebrity moms among them; a 180K Instagram following speaks for itself.

March will mark the next step in LIORE’s expansion—the debut of a luxury baby clothing collection for ages from newborn to two years old. Luxury may not be the word commonly associated with baby clothing, but Daniella makes every effort to make baby clothing feel and look unique. The new collection will be manufactured from premium Pima cotton, the grade known for its softness, durability, and high resistance to washing.

The new collection, shortly available via LIORE online store, among other things, will include sets for newborns — a perfect gift idea for friends or family expecting a child.

While LIORE’e remains loyal to its signature sparkling theme, the new luxury baby clothing line will add still more lustre and is sure to make more mommies happy with their babies’ looks.

For Dubai consumers eager to learn more about LIORE’e, visit their website and follow their Instagram for the latest news.

