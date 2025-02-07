KUWAIT CITY - According to data from Global Petrol Prices, a global fuel price tracker, Kuwait ranks as the 7th cheapest country for gasoline out of 170 analyzed, placing it among the top 10 cheapest worldwide.

Kuwait possesses some of the world's largest crude oil reserves, enabling abundant and cost-effective domestic fuel production. Its rich oil fields and efficient infrastructure contribute to low extraction and refining costs.

The government significantly subsidizes fuel as part of its broader social welfare initiatives, ensuring artificially low prices for expats. Unlike many nations that impose high fuel taxes to generate revenue or regulate consumption, Kuwait maintains little to no gasoline tax, further driving down costs.

As an OPEC member, the country depends on oil exports for economic stability, and keeping domestic fuel prices low supports affordability for both citizens and businesses.

The list of the ten countries that provide gasoline at the lowest prices is as follows:

1. Iran: $0.029

2. Libya: $0.031

3. Venezuela: $0.035

4. Angola: $0.328

5. Egypt: $0.339

6. Algeria: $0.340

7. Kuwait: $0.341

8. Turkmenistan: $0.428

9. Malaysia: $0.467

10. Kazakhstan: $0.473

As of February 3, 2025, the top 10 countries with the most expensive gasoline prices per liter are

1. Hong Kong: $3.31

2. Iceland: $2.34

3. Monaco: $2.27

4. Netherlands: $2.25

5. Liechtenstein: $2.23

6. Norway: $2.21

7. Denmark: $2.18

8. Switzerland: $2.18

9. Greece: $2.15

10. Italy: $2.11

These high prices are often due to factors such as heavy taxation, environmental policies, and limited domestic oil production. It's important to note that gasoline prices can fluctuate based on global oil markets, government policies, and other economic factors. For the most current information, it's advisable to consult up-to-date sources or official government publications.

