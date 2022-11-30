UAE - To mark the UAE’s 51st National Day and the arrival of the new 2023 Audi SQ5 in showrooms, Audi Abu Dhabi has announced a special discount of AED51,000 ($13,885) when purchasing the vehicle in the month of December only.

The package also includes 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, five-year service plan, roadside assistance, plus first year free registration.

The Audi SQ5 is a sporty mid-size SUV that offers the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, luxury, and sportiness. It is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 litre, V6 producing 354 horsepower and 500Nm of torque propelling the car from 0-100 Km/h in 4.9 seconds. The exhilarating engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox with the Audi quattro system.

Sportiest expression

Audi Abu Dhabi General Manager, Mark Austin, said: “The SQ5 is one of Audi’s sportiest expressions in the compact crossover segment. It delivers a welcome balance of style and sophistication with practical sportiness that is luxurious, innovative, and refreshing. With our National Day offer, we want to make this experience more accessible for our customers.”

This package is exclusively available at Audi Abu Dhabi and Al Ain showrooms until the end of December.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).