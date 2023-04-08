RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce revealed that the ‘Business’ platform of the Saudi Business Center is the only platform approved by the ministry for the documentation of electronic stores in Saudi Arabia, instead of the ‘Maroof’ platform.



Abdul Rahman Al-Hussein, spokesman of the ministry, called on the owners of electronic stores to quickly document their stores through the platform. “It is required to link the bank accounts of the electronic stores to enhance the reliability of their dealings, and remove the chances for fraudulent cases and practices. The documentation procedures are easier and can be accessible electronically via: https://business.sa,” he said.



Al-Hussein said that the terms and condition for the documentation of online stores on the platform include the presence of a valid commercial register or freelance work document, in addition to an active account in a commercial bank.



This step comes within the framework of the efforts of the ministry and the E-Commerce Council to develop documentation procedures so as to enhance the reliability of the e-commerce sector’s transactions in the Kingdom.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi Business Center is the unified destination for the business sector in the Kingdom. The aim of its establishment is to keep pace with international best practices and create an attractive business environment that enhances the growth of the national economy.

