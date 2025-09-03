UAE - Leading U.S. vehicle importer Caucasus Auto Import has officially launched its UAE headquarters in Sharjah, according to a press release.

The expansion marks a milestone for the company as it brings its services to one of the world’s most dynamic automotive markets, offering access to UAE car dealers to its end-to-end vehicle import solutions.

Founded in 2004, Caucasus Auto Import has delivered nearly one million vehicles from the US to Europe and Asia. It has a team of more than 700 professionals across eight countries, including Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Poland, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and now the UAE.

George Makaridze, Regional Director, Caucasus Auto Import, highlighted: “The UAE is not just a new market for us, it is a gateway to the wider Middle East and Central Asia. Our goal is to set new standards of transparency, efficiency, and customer-focused solutions while becoming the trusted partner of choice for every dealer in the region.”

Through its Sharjah office, the company bridges the gap between U.S. auction platforms and local car dealerships, securing faster turnaround times, predictable costs, and a personalized customer experience that goes far beyond logistics.

