UAE - Q Properties, a leading real estate developer and subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Q Holding, has announced that all the luxury apartments within Phase Two of its premium project, Reem Hills, got sold out within six hours of its launch.

Located in the heart of the capital and the only gated community on Al Reem Island, Phase 2 features two new buildings with 300 residential units and consists of spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhouses.

The major selling points of the apartments were the two years’ service charge waiver and the fact that this new residential offering is currently the largest on the Abu Dhabi market in a highly desirable neighborhood – while still sitting at a competitive price point.

According to Q Properties, buyers were also drawn to the light-filled rooms, customizable features, open, closed and combined kitchens and dining, maid’s rooms, en-suite bedrooms, ample storage, dedicated laundry areas, walk-in closets, and large balconies.

Additionally, the multi-level gardens that seamlessly connect each neighborhood cluster answered the need for closer community ties and access to nature, it stated.

On the record sales, CEO Ben Hudson said: "After the amazing response to Phase One we were very optimistic about Phase Two – and once again the appeal of this gorgeous development is evident. We’re delighted that our design instincts have been proven right."

"I believe this is testimony to where the luxury property market is headed; true communities with a sense of wellbeing and space that also offer enviable access to the vibrancy and convenience of city life," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).