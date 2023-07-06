The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Mohammed Abdullah Alqubaisi, founder of Finance House, Ahmed Sabbour, chairman of LMD, and Eng. Amr Sultan, CEO of Continental Investments LMD, alongside Wady Chaabene, head of corporate and commercial finance, and other senior officials.— Supplied photo

Continental Investments, a prominent branch of Egypt’s top real estate developer, LMD Sabbour Group and Finance House, the UAE’s premier corporate financial services provider, have boosted their partnership to build a funding initiative to bolster Continental Investments LMD’s market standing and project portfolio in the UAE.

The fund will furnish superior financing services, enabling Continental Investments LMD to broaden its footprint in the UAE and Dubai markets.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Mohammed Abdullah Alqubaisi, founder of Finance House, Ahmed Sabbour, chairman of LMD, and Eng. Amr Sultan, CEO of Continental Investments LMD, alongside Wady Chaabene, head of corporate and commercial finance, and other senior officials.

Sultan said: “The unwavering collaboration with Finance House is pivotal in fueling our ambitious expansion plans. This partnership will accelerate our venture in introducing new projects, ensure adequate funding for current developments, and craft high-quality real estate products with global competitiveness. We are delighted to strengthen our ties with Finance House, our preferred partner in the UAE.”

Alqubaisi said: “We are proud to forge a closer relationship with Continental Investments LMD, a renowned real estate trailblazer in Dubai. We have collaboratively crafted a robust framework for a long-term venture, cemented on mutual trust. This new arrangement will bolster Continental Investments LMD’s growth trajectory in the UAE.”

Continental Investments LMD, a strategic player in real estate, has over 52 projects delivered by the management and owners across the regionas an affliate of LMD, the global heavyweight in real estate development, Continental Investments LMD has significantly shaped the UAE’s market through its insightful understanding of regional needs.

The company has developed 2,575 units across multiple flagship projects, including the Continental Tower and Marina Living in Dubai Marina, Boutique XII, and Rukan in Dubai. With an ambitious growth roadmap, Continental Investments LMD aspires to launch even more exciting projects in the future.

