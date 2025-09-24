SOL Properties, the premier real estate development arm of the Bhatia Group, has launched SOL Luxe, a landmark AED2.2 billion ($599 million) mixed-use development in Dubai.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road and soaring 280 metres across 62 floors, the project is set to become one of the tallest freehold towers on the road, offering a final opportunity for freehold ownership.

SOL Luxe blends premium residences, Grade A office spaces, and curated F&B retail outlets, and features a rooftop infinity-edge pool with panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, all designed to redefine luxury living and working on Dubai’s most prestigious boulevard. Located close to offices, schools, hospitals, restaurants, Dubai Mall, one minute walking distance to DIFC Metro Station and just 15 minutes away from Dubai International Airport, the development offers an exceptional lifestyle and is projected to generate a return on investment of 8–9 per cent, the developer said.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: “We are thrilled to introduce SOL Luxe on Sheikh Zayed Road, right in the heart of Dubai. Its prime location offers seamless connectivity to the city’s key areas and major attractions, which is perfect for professionals and anyone seeking a dynamic, cosmopolitan lifestyle. Inspired by our flagship developments such as Fairmont Residences Solara Tower and SOL Levante, the new SOL Luxe tower embodies our vision of setting a benchmark in timeless, zen-inspired luxury living.”

SOL Luxe offers 288 premium residences in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts with studies, catering to a variety of lifestyle needs. Levels 1 to 25 of the tower will house 66 expansive Grade A office units with a ceiling height of 3.7 meters, offering sweeping views of the Dubai skyline. The ground floor will feature a collection of selected F&B retail spaces with 9-metre-high frontages, three-sided visibility, and direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road.

The project integrates elegance, sustainability, and smart technology. It will feature a sculptural bronze-and-glass façade with curved glass edges and horizontal bronze bands, giving it a bold and elegant look on the Dubai skyline. High-performance glazing, solar-control systems, water-saving technologies, and EV-ready infrastructure will help reduce its environmental footprint. AI-powered smart systems will be embedded throughout the tower, enhancing comfort and convenience through features such as air-quality optimisation, predictive maintenance, and secure visitor management.

Residents and tenants will enjoy a wide array of lifestyle and wellness amenities. These include an infinity-edge pool, kids’ pool, jacuzzi with Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab views, indoor-outdoor gym, rooftop mini golf, yoga decks, barbecue pavilions, multipurpose halls, and terrace lounges. Families will benefit from children’s play areas and landscaped zones, making it a curated world of wellness and leisure. Commercial office owners will also have a dedicated floor of similar amenities including a private meeting rooms and flexible indoor/outdoor event spaces for social activities, said the developer. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

