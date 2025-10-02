Leading architecture firm RMJM, in collaboration with G1 – the development arm of AWJ Holding - has announced Panorama View, a landmark mixed-use development in Riyadh.

Located opposite the iconic Panorama Mall at the junction of Tahliah and Takhassousi Streets, this premium address brings together hospitality, executive residences, retail, and office space in one vibrant destination, designed to integrate business, leisure, and community life.

Two sculptural towers – housing Marriott Executive Apartments and premium “Panorama” branded offices – are linked by an elegant bridge and set above a dynamic retail podium. The architectural expression draws inspiration from the natural movement of Saudi Arabia’s desert valleys, translated into a refined “vertical dunes” façade concept.

Warm stone panels alternate with slender vertical glazing to create a rhythm of light and shadow that changes throughout the day, while subtle variations in tone and texture add depth and richness. The podium façades are open and transparent, connecting retail and dining spaces directly with the public realm and inviting movement between inside and out, a statement said.

Choreographed landscape

At street level, the development opens into a carefully choreographed landscape. A sequence of plazas – Terhab Plaza, Multaqa Plaza, and Atyaf Plaza – each offers a distinct atmosphere, from the calm arrival framed by water and greenery to lively social nodes animated by cafés, outdoor dining terraces, and pop-up retail. Shaded seating areas, native planting, and cooling water features create a sensory environment that is both functional and restorative. The interplay of built form and soft landscaping blurs the boundaries between architecture and nature, making the outdoor spaces as much a destination as the interiors, it said.

Sustainability underpins the design, from high-performance façades that reduce heat gain to efficient water management, native planting, and shaded pedestrian routes. Positioned within Riyadh’s core commercial and lifestyle district, and within easy reach of major landmarks and transport links, Panorama View is set to become a new benchmark for integrated urban living, the statement added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).