Roya Lifestyle Developments, the luxury real estate development company, has enlisted two of the top design firms - Lacasa Architects and Studio Carter - to curate the ultra-luxury lifestyle SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah.

The interior and exterior design teams allow for an influx of creativity to inspire the outcome and resonate alongside the signature SLS style.

Lacasa Architects, a Dubai-based, international architecture firm, has designed the structure inspired by waves crashing on the shore of Roya Lifestyle Developments’ inaugural development.The form of its undulating wavy exterior captures the energy of the sea, while maximizing outdoor living space, shade and privacy.

The experience and innovation within the Lacasa team allows them to extract and apply the best practices in the market to achieve an extraordinary design fit. The team has decided on a two-sided approach within the initial planning of the building, where the façade was designed to also maintain extremely practical apartment layouts, said the developer.

The organic approach utilized by the architects ensured that the development had a very distinct look from every angle it is viewed, which aligned with the incredible location of the SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah.

The residential architectural design focuses on the creation and organization of spaces that prioritizes comfortable living. It caters to different types of residential structures while taking into account the larger context of the community.

Some of the standout architectural features that were chosen for the development includes the exclusive, residents-only Social House, a 1,000 sqm club that offers residents a space for both living and play. The designers have aimed to use warm colors and intricate connections between the spaces to allow for convergence and coziness. Other features of the development include a Chef’s Table, Cigar Lounge, Cinema and High-End Games Area, said the developer.

The design team has paid a high attention to detail throughout the grandiose design of the SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah. The effective spatial planning entails the arrangement and organization of various rooms and spaces within the residence to ensure optimal functionality and flow in a synergistic manner, it stated.

Designers have considered factors such as natural light, ventilation, privacy, and accessibility while planning the layout to create a picturesque architectural feat. The well-thought out layout not only maximizes the use of available space but also improves the overall living experience for the residents by affording them the utmost level of luxury, comfort and convenience, it added.

Studio Carter, a globally acclaimed Design Studio specializing in lifestyle experiences, has envisioned the SLS Residences as a sensory wonderland.

Their theatricality of design and irreverent style redefine modern luxury, marrying opulence with whimsical accents. Every inch of space is a canvas for tradition-defying elements, from ornate finishes to lavish furnishings. Branded kitchens, his and her wardrobes, and premium Miele appliances elevate sophistication.

Studio Carter's expertise, honed through luxury projects and previous SLS collaborations, immerses the residences in the brand's language. Signature styles transcend to sculptural elements in the lower ground arrival area, crafting a luxurious landscape that sparks excitement. Featured artworks, including the iconic SLS Duck, are bespoke additions, enhancing the visual tapestry of this exceptional development.

SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah will incorporate modern designs crafted in sumptuous finishes, with a traditional flair. Architects and designers have successfully merged design aesthetics with functionality, and have created a harmonious and ultra-luxurious lifestyle to suit every residential need, for the residences on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah set to open in 2026.

