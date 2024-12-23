Raimondi, a leading manufacturer of topless tower and luffing cranes, has announced that seven of its MRT159 units have been deployed to support the construction of a prominent residential district in Dubai featuring 326 housing units. These cranes have remained onsite for the last 15 months.

The flat-tops present jib lengths ranging from 38m and 44m, with freestanding heights of 39m, 45m, and 51m respectively.

Boasting a maximum lifting capacity of 8t, the machines are equipped with a 30kW hoisting gear, lifting at a maximum speed of 80m/min and have a drum capacity of 440m.

Erected between July and October by the Raimondi Middle East operations team, one of the most lauded characteristics of the MRT159s is its arrival onsite with all parts pre-assembled, ropes passed, and rope connections set, facilitating smooth field procedures.

"We are proud to participate in the development of one of Dubai’s most anticipated masterplans by renting seven Raimondi MRT159 flat-top tower cranes to the project’s contractor," stated Wael Hasan, the General Manager, Raimondi Middle East.

Hasan, highlighting the characteristics of the crane that made it well suited to the unique challenges of the jobsite, confirmed that “a positioning and installation study fundamental to maximize machine performances and overall safety” was undertaken prior to choosing the MRT159 for the site.

Situated between other construction sites with a narrow layout, the site posed both logistical and operational challenges.

"The ease of installation and commissioning coupled with good lifting performance made the MRT159 an excellent crane to satisfy project requirements, demonstrating its adaptability to tight urban environments," he added.

Luigi Maggioni, Raimondi Group CEO, said: "The deployment of the MRT159s for one of the region’s most reputable developers further underscores Raimondi’s commitment to supporting major developments across the GCC region."

"We are providing tailored solutions that meet the region’s growing demand for advanced, versatile lifting equipment," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).