Saudi-based Ladun Investment has announced plans to develop more than 400 residential units within its Mishraqiya Villas Development Project in Riyadh at a total investment of SAR446 million ($119 million).

The project is being implemented in partnership with the National Housing Company (NHC), said Ladun Investment in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The project will come up on a 100,440 sq m area in the Saudi capital, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

