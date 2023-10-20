UAE - Karma Developers, a luxury real estate company with major presence cross India, UK, Cyprus and UAE, has partnered with top development management company Deca Properties to develop residential and commercial properties in Dubai.

Headquartered in Dubai, Deca Properties has also already established its credentials forming partnerships with over 2,500 alliance partners across the globe, including the UK, US, France, Russia, China, India, and South Africa.

Designed to enhance the fiercely competitive mid-size development offering in the UAE, this collaboration is based on a promise of excellence and innovation, not to mention value and superior build quality, it stated.

A major player in the property scenario, Karma Developers has a 30-year track record of creating iconic residential and commercial properties across India, UK, Cyprus, and the UAE

The collective aim is to develop exciting new living experiences across prime locations in Dubai with a project pipeline valued at AED1.3 billion ($354 million).

Karma said several residential projects aimed at the discerning buyer will be announced in the next three months through a phased approach including Olivia Residences in DIP, and two other distinctive developments in Arjan and DLRC.

These will feature more than 484 apartments supported by retail and community facilities, it stated.

"At Karma Developers, we firmly believe in Dubai's future as a global hub for living, business, and tourism. We are committed to contribute to the emirate's development through creating outstanding real estate projects," remarked its CEO Shahzad Narain Saxena.

"Our proven track record speaks for itself and includes successful projects in India, Cyprus, and the UK. Here in the UAE, they’ve been lauded for their innovative approach to opulence," noted Saxena.

"Their flagship project, the Beach House on Palm Jumeirah, commenced in 2022, will set new standards for luxury living offering unmatched views of the iconic Burj Al Arab and Arabian Gulf," he added.

