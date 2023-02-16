Riyadh -- Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Riyadh region, patronized here today a ceremony to inaugurate Al-Fursan suburb, the largest new residential suburb of the National Housing Company (NHC), in the presence of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail.



Al-Fursan suburb project covers an area of 35 million square metres in the northeast of Riyadh with more than 50,000 residential of various types, and over 190 vital facilities and commercial centers with green spaces exceeding six million square meters.



In press remarks, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz hailed the Kingdom leadership’s support of the housing sector, extending his thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister for their generous assistance to provide decent living standards to the Saudi people, highlighting in this regard the vital role of the Ministry of Housing and the NHC.



For his part, NHC CEO Mohammed bin Salih Al-Batti pointed out that the new suburb comes with a new concept of housing and distinguished modern styles that carry the spirit of architectural originality with global standards that meet quality of life requirements, providing a unique experience with gardens, green spaces, and integrated services.



Al-Batti added that Al-Fursan suburb is the largest in terms of the area and number of housing units that the NHC is implementing in partnership with real estate developers, stressing the Company’s intention to launch the second phase of the Khuzam suburb in the near future.



The inauguration ceremony included the signing of 18 investment agreements valuing more than SAR24 billion between the NHC and the Ministry of Housing, as well as more than 18 highly-experienced and highly-qualified real estate developers to impelemnt Al-Fursan suburb’s projects.