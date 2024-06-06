Egypt - Building on its impressive track record and robust portfolio in the Delta region, Delta Capital for Urban Development was honored with the “Top Real Estate Developer in Delta Region” award. This recognition underscores the company’s position as a leading real estate investment firm in the Delta area.

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait presented the award to Samy Abdelkader, CEO of Delta Capital for Urban Development. The accolade acknowledges the company’s exceptional efforts in real estate development, successfully executing and delivering a diverse portfolio of projects to clients with the highest standards of quality.

CEO Sami Abdelkader expressed his delight at receiving the award, stating: “We are thrilled with this prestigious recognition, which crowns our longstanding efforts in real estate development in the Delta region. It is a testament to our success and our ability to earn the trust of our clients by offering outstanding real estate products tailored to our target market. This award also places a new responsibility on us to maintain our leading position in the real estate market.”

Abdelkader further highlighted that Delta Capital for Urban Development ranks first in the Delta region in terms of its client base, which exceeds 10,000 clients across various areas, including Mansoura, Kafr El Sheikh, Mahalla El Kubra, Tanta, and New Damietta. Since its inception in 2015, the company has successfully executed distinguished projects that have been well received by clients.

He emphasised that the company was established with the goal of executing distinctive coastal and residential projects in the Delta region, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

He further pointed out: “The clients in the Delta region have strong purchasing power and prefer to buy properties within the same area rather than in Cairo and its new cities. Therefore, we decided to offer exceptional real estate projects that meet the highest standards of quality and luxury for our clients in the Delta region, which we successfully achieved in a short period.”

He emphasised that the company provides its clients with the latest innovations in real estate development, offering a diverse portfolio of projects, including chalets, residential units, and villas, as well as hotel units suitable for both local and foreign clients. The company maintains a global standard of quality and luxury for its clients in all its projects.

He explained that Delta Capital is the first company to implement the concept of a Luxury Beach Club in the Delta region. This club includes a selection of beachfront restaurants, a private beach, a swimming pool, and a stage for summer concerts, hosting various renowned singers.

The company also pioneered the establishment of the longest commercial promenade along the project’s waterfront. Additionally, the project features numerous swimming pools, green spaces, and an amusement park that offers families a unique and enjoyable experience.

He highlighted that the company has a strong and ambitious business strategy that ensures it maintains a leading position in the Delta region. At the same time, this strategy allows for expansion into new projects, enabling the company to serve more clients both within and outside the Egyptian market. This approach guarantees further diversification of its investment portfolio in the real estate sector.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

