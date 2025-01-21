This growing demand reflects both the high quality of the product on offer and the strong trust that clients place in Dar wa Emaar.

“Tala al Khuzam” project is distinctive in its unique location at Khuzam suburb, north of Riyadh. It includes 1,298 residential units that vary in design and combine the highest standards and premium quality. It consists of five exceptional residential models to suit different tastes and needs, with diverse spaces that meet the aspirations of large and small families. The project offers competitive prices, with flexible payment plans that include payment and installment services that facilitate the ownership of its residential units, as the value of the unit can be paid through 7 convenient installments over three and a half years, making it an ideal choice for housing.

Commenting on this success, Ahmed Al Khayyal, Chief Operating Officer at Dar wa Emaar, affirmed that “Tala al Khuzam” project represents a promising investment option in North Riyadh, one of the fastest growing areas in the Kingdom. He noted that the project provides an ideal blend of premium standard and quality of life. It is a perfect opportunity for those looking to buy their first home or expand their investment portfolios.

He explained that the project achieved unprecedented sales of 37% of the total units since its launch in November last year, thus exceeding the sales targets for the first year in just two months. This reflects customers’ confidence in the company’s projects and high-quality offers.

Al Khayyal added: “Since 2007, our projects have contributed to creating communities that accommodate thousands of families across the Kingdom, and we are committed to continuing our journey in providing high-quality housing solutions that keep pace with developments in the real estate market.”

“Tala al Khuzam” is characterized by its integrated facilities, including green spaces, commercial and health facilities, and proximity to schools, shopping centers, hospitals, and King Khalid International Airport. These factors enhance demand for the project and increase its attractiveness to investors and families alike.

