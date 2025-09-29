DUBAI - Saudi real estate developer Dar Global plans to build a $1 billion Trump Plaza project in Saudi's Jeddah as U.S. President Donald Trump's family business expands in the Gulf.

The project, branded Trump Plaza Jeddah, will include premium residences, serviced apartments as well as office space and exclusive townhouses, Dar Global's statement said.

It will be the second Trump-branded development in Saudi Arabia after the launch of Trump Tower Jeddah last year.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni Editing by David Goodman)