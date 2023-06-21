UAE - Leading Dubai luxury project developer Damac has announced the launch of its exclusive seafront living development - Skycrest Collection - featuring ultra-luxurious apartments designed by Italian fashion house Cavalli.

The launch of this three-tower property comes following the successful launch of Damac Bay and Damac Bay 2 by Cavalli, said the developer.

Located in the heart of Dubai harbour, this carefully crafted collection will span multiple floors of the two projects, across all five towers taking advantage of the spectacular views of the harbour and beyond.

Promising a beach at the doorstep, the twin project was launched this year to bring the comforts of sea and sun to the home with enviable views and living pleasures, it stated.

"Damac Bay and Damac Bay 2 will bring to Dubai’s skyline an escalated sense of luxury and elegance. Situated in a pristine and relatively unexplored area of Dubai, we are sure that the twin-project will offer unparalleled sophistication and living ambience, unlike anything the city has seen thus far," said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at Damac.

"The Skycrest Collection will be the crème a la crème of both projects, becoming the crowning glory with all its exclusivity and exquisiteness. In a city that never ceases to sleep and innovate, we are proud to bring forth products that keep the essence alive and continue to enhance a skyline enviable to the world," he noted.

Located in Dubai Harbour, Damac Bay maintains a design scheme inspired by the wonders of maritime life throughout, with an interior that includes seashells, pearls and zebrafish patterns and a sleek exterior that pays homage to serene ocean waves.

As an accent piece, Damac Bay’s towers are garnered with a Cavalli-inspired bridge that coils across its rooftops, said the developer.

The property offers residents their choice from 1-bedroom apartments to 5-bedroom super-luxury duplexes across the development’s master plan, it added.

According to him, Damac Bay residents will have access to a white-sanded private beach, a range of food and beverage outlets and the property’s exclusive Cavalli Lounge. In addition, the three-tower property has been built to provide each unit with a beautiful seaside view, he noted.

"Damac Bay’s lobby serves as the property’s welcome point, detailed with high glass windows and an aesthetic sparked by the beauty of the sea. Further into the property, the towers’ podium level provides a maritime getaway in the form of an elegantly crafted water maze, a Jungle Oasis and a Wave pool," he explained.

The podium is also fitted with hammocks suspended above the building’s ground-level infinity pool offering convenient access to the Cavalli Lounge and its premier menu.

Each of the three towers also features a rooftop infinity pool, allowing residents to bask in breath-taking views and work in comfort on board the vista’s floating workstations. The rooftop area is also fitted with a state-of-the-art opera pavilion that overlooks the Arabian Gulf’s calming waves, he noted.

"The crownpiece of Damac Bay is the property’s water fountain located in the central tower. Synced to opera music, the enormous water fountain provides a water show to onlookers that can be enjoyed from within the towers’ vicinity or from miles away," said the top official.

Children residing in Damac Bay will have the opportunity to attend Virtual Reality School with lessons laser-projected onto the property’s water fountain, stated McLoughlin.

The sequel to the Damac Bay property, Damac Bay 2 is a 52-storey twin tower that features the finest on-property facilities to transport residents into a lavish wildlife-inspired oasis.

The amenities within Damac’s newest luxury property compliment the tower’s state-of-the-art floorplans, offering residents a quintessential getaway with housing choices ranging from premium one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom super luxury deluxe suites, he added.

