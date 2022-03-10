Cerberus Capital Management, a global leader in alternative investing, has announced that Rabih Sfeir has joined as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Capital Formation for the Middle East, based in Dubai.

Sfeir brings nearly 15 years of experience in capital fundraising and corporate development across real estate strategies.

He most recently served as Head of Capital Formation for Real Estate at DigitalBridge, where he managed and grew the firm’s relationships with limited partners in the Middle East.

Sfeir previously held senior financial and managerial positions at multinational groups, including Kingdom Hotel Investments and LCH Holding.

"His appointment underscores our commitment to building long-term relationships with investors around the world," said Lee Millstein, President of Cerberus Global Investments and Global Head of Real Estate for Cerberus.

"We have consistently delivered solutions to investors across our established, multi-strategy real estate platform and look forward to extending our reputation as a trusted partner with Rabih’s leadership," he added.

Grant Berlin, Global Head of Real Estate Fundraising for Cerberus, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Sfeir to the team. His extensive sector knowledge and strong background of cultivating partnerships will further deepen our engagement with investors in this important region."

Since 1993, Cerberus has been a leading investor in real estate and real estate-related assets. The firm is one of the largest and most experienced investors in non-performing loan portfolios, partnering with top financial institutions around the world.

Cerberus’ real estate platform manages approximately $27 billion of real estate-related assets supported by a team of more than 150 professionals across the Firm located in the US, Europe, Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Australia.

On his new role, Sfeir said: "Cerberus has built a world-class real estate franchise. For nearly three decades, the team has created a distinct edge for investors by integrating its investment and operating capabilities."

"With compelling opportunities across the platform, I’m excited to help meet the evolving needs of institutional investors in the Middle East," he added.

