Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has highlighted that the third and final phase of its Al Naseem project is progressing as per schedule. Comprising 115 villas, the residential project is 31% complete and on track for Q2 2025 completion.

Giving a project update, Diyar Al Muharraq said the foundational infrastructure for the project is now finished, with construction and finishing works for the villas currently underway.

The project offers a diverse array of five villa types, each boasting unique features and ranging in size from 305 to 384 sq m. These include Sabah El Nasayem, Duha El Nasayem, Aseel El Nasayem, Layl El Nasayem 1, and Layl El Nasayem 2.

On the steady progress, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi said: "We are pleased to report continued development of the Al Naseem project, which is made possible by the dedicated efforts of our team and external stakeholders. The project is on track to deliver the same high-quality standards that have defined Diyar Al Muharraq."

Al Naseem luxury villas are situated along the southern island’s waterfront, offering stunning views and direct water access. Each unit features a private pool, an elevator option and a choice of three- or four-bedroom units, stated the developer.

The project’s prime location provides easy access to schools, shopping malls, mosques, and parks. It is approximately 3 kilometers away from scenic waterfront vistas overlooking external and internal waterways.

Upon completion, Al Naseem will redefine luxury living in Diyar Al Muharraq with its harmonious blend of residential, commercial, and recreational amenities, it stated.

Diyar Al Muharraq has partnered with renowned industry experts to ensure the project’s success.

Ahmed Omar Trading and Contracting Company serves as the main contractor, while Hesham Abdulrahman Jaafar (HAJ) provides project management and cost consultancy. Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) offers their expertise as the main consultant, and Horizon Interiors lends their design acumen to the project.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the Kingdom’s largest integrated residential city, renowned for its luxurious lifestyle and commitment to Bahraini family values.

