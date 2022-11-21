DUBAI - Arada has unveiled its first project in Dubai with the launch of “Jouri Hills” at Jumeirah Golf Estates, a villa collection in the heart of one of the Emirate’s most-sought-after residential and leisure communities.

The latest phase in the 40 million square foot Jumeirah Golf Estates master plan, Jouri Hills contains 294 high-end homes located close to two world-class golf courses. Construction on Jouri Hills will start in 2023, with the first homes scheduled to be handed over by June 2025.

With a range of units from three-bedroom town-houses to six-bedroom mansions, homes at Jouri Hills at Jumeirah Golf Estates all feature contemporary architecture designed to make the most of natural light, with floor-to-ceiling windows and double-height spaces, as well as smart home solutions.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said, “This move into the high-demand Dubai property market cements Arada’s reputation as the region’s fastest-growing master developer. The latest phase at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jouri Hills is our chance to showcase to a new range of buyers the exceptional quality and design for which Arada communities have become well-known. In addition, Jouri Hills represents just the start of our journey in Dubai, and we continue to finalise plans for further projects to take advantage of the strong performance of the local sector.”

Jouri Hills will be anchored by its own community park, which contains a variety of sports facilities, including cycling and running tracks, swimming pools and a fitness centre operated by Wellfit, the rapidly growing gym brand owned by Arada.Since launching in 2017, Arada has launched three successful master communities in Sharjah, Aljada, Masaar and Nasma Residences and has already sold nearly 11,000 homes. The master developer has also completed over 2,600 units, with another 7,500 currently under construction.