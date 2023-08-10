Saudi-based Ajdan Real Estate Development company is showcasing its unique projects being developed in the kingdom's eastern coast of Al Khobar - Infiniti by Ajdan and Bayfront - at the unique Ajdan Suite on the fiſth floor of Harrods until August 28.

The event held in collaboration with Harrods Estates is set to welcome visitors from across the world to experience the developer’s luxury lifestyle vision.

Infiniti by Ajdan will be among the brand-new projects showcased at the Ajdan Suite. The extravagant mixed-use, landmark project will cover a total land area of 45,510 sqm overlooking the eastern coast of Al Khobar and will boast more than 480 residential units in three high rise towers.

Additionally, 20,000 sqm will be reserved for stellar retail, food, and beverage stores—as part of Ajdan’s goal to cultivate a holistic lifestyle vision in Saudi Arabia, stated the developer.

The other project, Bayfront, is Ajdan’s first experiential beachside development, and set to become the country’s first Blue Flag certified beach.

It is a key development in the plan to promote Al Khobar as an international and domestic tourism hub and align with Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision in supporting tourism and environmental safety.

Bayfront will span over 100,000 sqm, comprising retail stores, a mix of upper casual and fine dining restaurants, and exhilarating recreational features tailored for families looking to get away and relax, said the statement from Adjan.

In addition to a wealth of amenities, the development will also feature a private island with a beach club.

Ajdan’s presence at Harrods, in partnership with Harrods Estates, is a testament to the developer’s commitment to creating modern real estate developments for the community at large - and transforming quality of life across the kingdom for the better, said a top official.

"Our partnership with Harrods is a major step towards achieving our long-term goals to create a transformative cultural impact, enrich lifestyle and continue pursuing our bold vision for mixed-use real estate development," remarked its CEO Mohammed Abdulmohsen AlOtaibi.

"Harrods Estates share many values that mirror Ajdan’s, especially its focus on elevating lifestyles, which will help us to a﬙ract more customers and investors, both domestically and internationally," he noted.

Simon Barry, the Head of New developments at Harrods Estates, said: "We are delighted to partner with Ajdan, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading developers, to create the Ajdan Suite at Harrods."

"Ajdan’s remarkable portfolio and exemplary developments will most definitely appeal to international clientele who are visiting Harrods, being part of the outreach and engagement with this global community will be a great privilege," he added.

According to him, Ajdan has influenced Saudi Arabia with its exceptional developments, deservedly earning its title as one of the country’s leading mixed-use developers.

At present, its project portfolio boasts of success in three major cities in Saudi Arabia: Al Khobar, Riyadh, and Jeddah – with anticipated expansion pursuits into neighbouring cities and regions in the kingdom.

The suite will also showcase exceptional residential projects, Raseen, part of Sedra community in Riyadh featuring more than 270 exquisitely finished luxury villas.

Encompassing more than 80,000 sqm, the Raseen villas will be integrated into Sedra’s development of walkable residential neighbourhoods in Riyadh.

The Lakes is another key project from the Saudi developer in the capital. It is a gated community offering home to more than 4,000 sqm of greenery. Right on the villas’ doorsteps, families and residents can enjoy parks, gardens and recreation space.

