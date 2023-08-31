The Saudi Health Systems Company, an associate firm of Maharah Human Resources Company, was awarded a project contract valued at SAR 3.04 billion from the Saudi government.

Saudi Health Systems Company will provide cooked meals during the project duration period of three years, according to a bourse statement.

Maharah indicated that the project award will reflect on its financial results starting from the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 and shall continue during the validity period of the contract.

It is worth highlighting that Growth Avenue Investment Company, a fully-owned subsidiary of Maharah, holds 40% ownership in Saudi Health Systems.

Earlier this month, the listed company announced cash dividends worth SAR 45 million for the first half (H1) of 2023, which will be disbursed on 10 September 2023.

