KUWAIT CITY: The list of the employees in the oil sector who have applied to sell their leave days includes both Kuwaiti citizens and expatriates, reports Al-Rai daily quoting informed sources. They said, “The number of workers in the oil sector who benefit from the sale of leave days ranges between 13,000 and 14,000. They include permanent workers – Kuwaitis and expatriates – who meet the conditions stipulated in the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Board decision No. 22/2022 dated May 30, 2022.

Any amendment to this decision for depriving expatriates will require a new decision from the KPC Board of Directors. Depriving expatriates may raise legal controversy, given that rights and legal positions were created and preserved through the council’s first decision No. 22/2022. The budget of the oil sector is independent, and the budget for the leave days of oil workers’ is included in the cumulative end-of-service benefits of these workers, which are included in the leave. The total value of the sale of vacations ranges between KD 135 million and 140 million. The sector is ready for disbursement and is awaiting a green light from the government.

