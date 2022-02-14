LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global Platts said on Mondayit proposes to add WTI Midland to in its assessment forbenchmark Dated Brent and related components, known as CashBFOE, starting from June 2023.

Dated Brent, set by commodities pricing agency Platts, isused to price more than two-thirds of the world's oil and servesas the underlying physical price for Brent oil futures LCOc1 .

Dated Brent is currently based on five North Sea crudes -Forties, Brent, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll - but those suppliesare in long-term decline.

