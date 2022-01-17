ArabFinance: Orcas, Egyptian live learning Edtech startup, has s raised $2.1 million in its latest funding round co-led by CIRAs NFX Ventures, and Access Bridge Venture, the company announced in a statement.

The round recorded participation from Algebra Ventures, Launch Africa Ventures, Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund, and Seedstars International.

Orcas aims to unlock digital live learning capabilities for schools and teachers both offline and online in Egypt, KSA, and Pakistan (MENAP).

Operations started in Pakistans Lahore in early 2022 and Orcas is planning to expand into the KSA next.

Founded in 2019, Orcas platform offers online and in-person tutoring and courses for K-12 students as well as personalized learning plans, learning-style assessments, and practice assignments.