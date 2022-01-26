PHOTO
Cairo – Mubasher: Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) has completed the sale process of its shares in its subsidiary Trans World Associates (TWA) in Pakistan after fulfilling the precedent conditions.
The sale's net proceeds recorded around $35 million (EGP 550 million), according to a press release on Wednesday.
OIH is currently searching for various opportunities to invest the sale proceeds and raise its profits and the shareholders' value.
It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company incurred consolidated net losses of EGP 46.07 million, an increase of 157.5% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 17.89 million, including minority shareholders' rights.
Source: Mubasher
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.