noon.com, the Middle Easts leading digital marketplace, has launched noon payments, a complete online payments platform that will help SMEs in Egypt grow.

noon payments is a full-service payments platform that aims to make transactions easier. The online payments gateway offers quick onboarding, simple API integration, and a smooth checkout process to businesses of all sizes, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

SMEs that use noon payments can take advantage of a variety of features such as secure payment gateway, payment links, easy monthly installments, subscriptions, and a detailed dashboard for more streamlined transactions.

Our team has been working hard to provide businesses and merchants in Egypt with the ease of accepting multiple payment methods under one integrated solution. In line with the Central Bank of Egypts financial inclusion initiative, our goal is to help people become less dependent on cash transactions, says Moustafa Maher, noon payments. noon payments is all about making the final leg of a transaction easier for businesses and customers alike, and our innovative payments solutions are designed to help businesses of all sizes grow.

The payments solution accepts a variety of payment methods including Visa, MasterCard, Meeza, and others, and allows returning customers to save cards for future purchases, resulting in increased transactions and conversions.

Noon.com was created to serve the region, empowering and championing local businesses with innovation, technology, and support. Local businesses can use noon to help them grow, tapping into noons massive customer database, and utilizing the secure payment platform.-- TradeArabia News Service