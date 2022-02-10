DUBAI: The Museum of the Future is an iconic, cultural landmark and centre for future innovations that symbolises the futuristic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said Chairman of the Museum of the Future, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, today.

During a media briefing with Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, Al Gergawi said, "As a passionate leader for the future, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid positioned Dubai and the UAE at the heart of new changes for the future. His keen vision accomplished unparalleled growth by capitalising on emerging opportunities and technologies. The vision of Mohammed bin Rashid was very clear since the establishment of Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City, the implementation of Smart Dubai 2021, the annual World Government Summit, and today, the Museum of the Future. It embodies his wise vision to establish a global edifice that brings together talents, great minds and innovators, and creates an intellectual movement from Dubai to the world."

"He has paved the way for Dubai to unlock the collective impact of ideas, technologies and groundbreaking solutions and share this movement of futurism with the rest of the world." Al Gergawi added, "The ambitions of the Museum of the Future support the vision of the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE to provide a resilient and prosperous future for current and coming generations, by highlighting promising innovations and designing ideas and projects that will define the way forward."

Speaking to several newspaper editors and TV channel directors, Al Gergawi explained that the museum would become a permanent destination to amplify priorities of the world’s future and accelerate key technologies that benefit humanity, in cooperation with international partners and research institutions specialising in reviewing present and future challenges to provide new and innovative solutions.

He added, "The museum's content and exhibits will be sustainably enhanced with the latest technical achievements and the scientific discoveries, to contribute to adaptability and future-readiness in the emirate of Dubai and the UAE. The museum will also house a comprehensive laboratory for future technologies, future ideas and future cities while investing in capacity-building and development of initiatives, research and studies that align purpose with impact." Al Olama drew attention to the museum’s goals of attracting innovative ideas, multi-disciplinary research, disruptive technologies and the world’s brightest minds, catalysing the high-impact developments that will shape the future.

Al Olama highlighted the most prominent characteristics and features of the museum that align with the UAE’s Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Belhoul said, "As described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Museum of the Future is the most beautiful building on Earth, an architectural achievement and one of the most complex buildings in the world. Imbued with advanced architectural technologies, the museum also combines aesthetic principles with historical connotations to inspire creativity and ingenuity."

Belhoul said in conclusion, "The Museum of the Future will offer a space for tolerance and coexistence by attracting diverse cultural, philosophical and social perspectives. It will create a leading platform where experts, scientists and talents can exchange perspectives, ideas and opinions, for a better future." His Highness Sheikh Mohammed revealed the date of the launch of the Museum of the Future on his official Twitter account, saying that 2022 would be an exceptional year for the UAE and that the country will present to the world the most beautiful building on Earth, on 22nd February, 2022.

