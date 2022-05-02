Activity in Sweden's manufacturing sector slowed in April, with the purchasing managers index (PMI) dipping to 55.0 points from a downwardly revised 56.8 points the previous month, compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Monday.

"It is the lowest level since August 2020 and means that growth in Swedish industry has lost further pace while downside risks have increased," Swedbank economist Jorgen Kennemar said.

War in Ukraine and pandemic measures in China have started to "negatively impact company order books and production plans," he added.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)