UAE - PowerBar Gulf has successfully expanded its production facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez) to address the growing regional demands for power distribution products and continuity solutions.

The company now operates out of its massive unit sprawling across 16,000 sq m in Al Ghail Industrial Zone.

Its factory expansion in Ras Al Khaimah is set to boost the production of power distribution products and continuity solutions, including low-voltage switchgear, Vertiv PowerBar iMPB busway system and prefabricated power modules.

Top manufacturing facility

Moreover, the company will be catering to the energy and utility aspects of the booming $86.7 billion construction market in the UAE, which is projected to grow annually by over 3% till 2027 according to a Global Data forecast report.

PowerBar Gulf General Manager Joe Sheerin said: “We have been in Rakez since 2008 and this is our fourth expansion phase over the years. Back when we were just setting up, the organisation assisted us with licence, lease, permits and related matters. Their developmental projects in Al Ghail Industrial Zone also enabled our company’s efficiency.

“Our journey thereon has been excellent with the professional, cooperative and helpful staff at Rakez who have supported us in all our expansion phases. We enjoy the ease of operating in the region with our world-class manufacturing facilities in Ras Al Khaimah enabled by Rakez.”

Remarkable growth

Rakez Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “We are happy to witness the remarkable growth and accomplishments of our long-standing partner, PowerBar Gulf. Over the course of 14 years, we have seen them achieve numerous milestones while facilitating their journey in terms of infrastructure, workforce, and regional operations.”

He added: “PowerBar Gulf’s continued success is a testament to our unwavering commitment towards enabling the progress of our business community. As we continue to extend our support and care to all our members, we are confident that an increasing number of industrial companies will scale new heights and set benchmarks for others to follow.”

PowerBar Gulf is a subsidiary of Ireland-based E+I Engineering Group, a leading provider of electrical switchgear and power distribution systems, which was acquired by the American firm Vertiv in 2021.

