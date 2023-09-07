Muscat: The total shrimp production during 2022 stood at about 2,799 tonnes from artisanal fishing and aquaculture fishing, with a total value of more than OMR7 million.

In 2021, shrimp production through artisanal fishing reached 1,130 tonnes, with a total value of OMR3.5 million, according to statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

At the beginning of September 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources announced the start of the shrimp fishing season. The season will continue until the end of next November 2023 for a period of 3 months.

Ibrahim Abdullah Al Qartoubi, Assistant Director General of Fisheries in Al Wusta Governorate, said that Al Wusta Governorate has the highest production of shrimp, according to 2022 statistics, with a production rate of 90 percent of the total catch.

