Muscat – Oman Cables Industry, Oman’s leading manufacturers of industrial cables, made its presence felt significantly at the 10th edition of Oman Forum 2022 where its CEO Cinzia Farisè received the ‘Sustainability Leadership in Manufacturing’ award.

While sustainability awards are aimed at honouring exemplary leaders in Oman with extraordinary accomplishments in areas of social, economic and environment sustainability, the award will further drive Oman Cables’ sustainable growth which augurs well with Oman Vision 2040 and the national priorities towards a safe, socially responsible and well-preserved environment, with effective and balanced ecosystems and renewable resources, a press release said.

The award ceremony was presided over by H E Dr Rahma Ibrahim al Mahrooqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation. Cinzia Farise, who is also CEO at Prysmian Group MEAT Region, said, “The award is a recognition of our role in preserving the environment and reducing human impact on biodiversity which has clearly been detrimental to it.

It also shows how committed we are in reinforcing our business model to integrate economic, social and environmental responsibility in all aspects of our activities while creating value for the community and the entire ecosystem.

“At Oman Cables, which is part of the Prysmian Group, we consider multi-culturalism, diversity and inclusion as fundamental pillars of the company and fully support Oman Vision 2040 whose national priorities move towards a safe, socially responsible and well-preserved environment with renewable resources.”

During the Oman Forum 2022, Oman Cables senior executives had the opportunity to interact with policy makers and industry leaders in the field of sustainable development and engaged in interactive discussions and knowledge sharing through leadership presentations and engrossing panel discussions. According to Farise, Oman Cables has been conducting Sustainability Awareness Training to empower all employees within every stage of the process.

“The priorities for Oman Cables include product circularity and recycling in order to reduce waste, develop efficiencies and maximise resources and winning ‘Sustainability Leadership in Manufacturing’ award will give us a further boost to do more as far as sustainability awareness is concerned,” she said.

It is worth mentioning that Oman Cables’ partnership with Prysmian Group gives the company an impetus to focus more on increasing sustainability awareness in line with the goal of becoming a leading entity that is dedicated to sustainability because the group’s social ambition complements climate change strategy based on the requirements of the Paris Agreement that sets a net zero of emissions generated by its operations.

