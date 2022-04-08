ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2022 (WAM) -- EDGE, the region’s leading advanced technology group, and one of the top 25 in the world, has announced the appointment of Saif Ali Al Dahbashi to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at its entity AL TAIF, the leading UAE in-country provider of lifecycle support for military land platforms and systems through maintenance, repair and overhaul, supply chain management, technical training and engineering services.

AL TAIF is part of the Land division within EDGE Group’s Platforms & Systems cluster.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: "The appointment of Saif as CEO of AL TAIF will see him use his considerable industry experience and leadership skills to successfully steer the business operations of AL TAIF, and to deliver growth in line with its overall vision and objectives. A major pillar of this strategy is the continued support and development of the UAE’s sovereign capabilities as it looks to become a global hub of advanced technologies and defence related services. We wish him every success."

Previously AL TAIF’s Chief Operating Officer, Al Dahbashi brings to his new role 17 years of experience in shaping and implementing large-scale transformational programmes across major commercial organisations, including major UAE based companies such as Strata Manufacturing and Mubadala Investment Company.



WAM/Tariq alfaham