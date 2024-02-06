In line with its commitment to environmental responsibility, Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, has unveiled a series of sustainability initiatives that includes its recently-introduced advanced hydroponic farming system within the resort.

The cutting-edge system involves the cultivation of organic vegetables on-site for direct use in the property’s restaurants. It utilises innovative agricultural technology, foregoing traditional soil-based methods for nutrient-rich water solutions, ensuring high-quality, pesticide-free produce.

The harvested produce quickly makes its way from cultivation to the plate, seamlessly integrating into the hotel's culinary offerings, allowing for a farm-to-table dining experience that highlights the freshness and quality of the ingredients.

Lapita said its commitment to sustainability extends to its water consumption practices. The establishment has implemented a water bottling system wherein glass bottles are reused and filled with in-house drinkable water.

Collaborating with Simply Bottles, Lapita has also initiated an innovative plastic bottle recycling program that transforms collected plastic bottles into threads, producing various items such as clothing, caps, bags, and more.

The UAE's first and only Polynesian resort is also the holder of the prestigious Green Key Certification – a symbol of its commitment to sustainable tourism. The certification guides every decision made across the hotel’s operations.

Adopting a holistic approach, the property has launched its ‘Meatless Mondays’ programme for its staff, curbing waste associated with meat consumption and fostering a culture of sustainability and vegetarianism among the hotel team.

Faiek El Saadani, General Manager of Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, said: “Lapita is proving to be a beacon of sustainability, demonstrating that luxury and responsibility can go hand in hand. Our actions speak for our commitment to preserving our planet, paving the way for a future where eco-friendly practices and premium hospitality unite seamlessly."

Lapita is also home to 90 solar panels, harnessing the power of renewable energy for heating water in guests’ rooms. Additionally, the solar power is used for outdoor lighting, ensuring that pathways, gardens and the resort’s external spaces utilise sustainable power.

Moreover, the resort has transitioned to energy-efficient LED lights and bulbs along with motion sensors in another effort to minimise its ecological footprint. In line with the nation’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions, Lapita has installed electric vehicle (EV) chargers on the property, further reinforcing its commitment to eco-friendly practices.

