Hayat Egypt has invested over $550 million to date and opened five production facilities in the country, according to an emailed press release.

The production facilities are located in the 6th of October Industrial Park and the Industrial Park North-West of the Suez Economic Zone in Ain Sokhna.

This has created more than 1,600 job opportunities.

In August, Hayat, the leading global FMCG company, celebrated its 10th anniversary in the Egyptian market.

